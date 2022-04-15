Thousands of Frankfurt fans make it into Camp Nou in ticket allocation disaster

By Fergal MacErlean • 15 April 2022 • 13:26
Eintracht Frankfurt fans at the Camp Nou
Credit: @ESPNFC, Twitter
Barcelona’s president, Joan Laporta, said he was “embarrassed and ashamed” after a reported 30,000 Eintracht Frankfurt supporters attended the Europa League quarter-final on April 14 despite away fans only being allocated 5,000 tickets.
“Frankly what happened today makes me feel embarrassed and ashamed,” Laporta told Barça TV.
“There were many fans of the other team and not many of ours. I’m very sorry for what has happened.
“What we can avoid are certain situations but as of now, we will have to be much more strict. We can’t allow these situations to happen.”
Xavi Hernández called the situation a “miscalculation” and said it did not help his side, who suffered their first defeat in 16 matches.
Barca were knocked out of the competition by the German club after Filip Kostic scored twice in a 3-2 victory which will see Eintracht advance 4-3 on aggregate to a semi-final against West Ham.
Manager Xavi said: “I’ve tried to tell the players that the important thing is what happens on the pitch, but logically this could have affected us; it’s very clear.”
“We’ve tried to focus on the game and we’ve not been good. It has nothing to do with one thing and the other. It’s not an excuse.
“It hasn’t helped us, but on the pitch, we haven’t been good, and we haven’t competed.”
A Twitter user wrote: “Barcelona lost the match before it started when the members decided to sell their tickets to the Frankfurt fans
“The Camp Nou turned from a source of strength to a source of weakness.”
Originally from Dublin, Fergal is based on the eastern Costa del Sol and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
