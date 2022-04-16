Purchena prepares to welcome three Ukrainian families

By Linda Hall • 16 April 2022 • 18:54
PURCHENA: Small town awaits the arrival of three families from Ukraine
Photo credit: 19Tarrestnom65
PURCHENA, which has 1,621 inhabitants, awaits the “imminent arrival” of three families from Ukraine.
Once in Purchena, they will be provided with accommodation in the Alberge Municipal, a hostel in Calle Juan Jimenez that was originally the town’s Adult Education centre.
The town hall can guarantee the families’ basic necessities on arrival, municipal sources explained, although it will later need cooperation from the local population to continue covering their needs.
“Any person, entity or group interested in collaborating with the these families is asked to contact Purchena town hall’s Social Services department,” a municipal communique announced.
Not only Purchena is preparing to welcome Ukrainian families who have been forced to flee from the Russian invasion.
Albox has been waiting since last month for new arrivals from Ukraine, said local mayor Francisco Torrecillas: “We have to help them,” he added.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.