Purchena prepares to welcome three Ukrainian families

By Linda Hall • 16 April 2022 • 18:54

PURCHENA: Small town awaits the arrival of three families from Ukraine Photo credit: 19Tarrestnom65

PURCHENA, which has 1,621 inhabitants, awaits the “imminent arrival” of three families from Ukraine.

Once in Purchena, they will be provided with accommodation in the Alberge Municipal, a hostel in Calle Juan Jimenez that was originally the town’s Adult Education centre.

The town hall can guarantee the families’ basic necessities on arrival, municipal sources explained, although it will later need cooperation from the local population to continue covering their needs.

“Any person, entity or group interested in collaborating with the these families is asked to contact Purchena town hall’s Social Services department,” a municipal communique announced.

Not only Purchena is preparing to welcome Ukrainian families who have been forced to flee from the Russian invasion.

Albox has been waiting since last month for new arrivals from Ukraine, said local mayor Francisco Torrecillas: “We have to help them,” he added.