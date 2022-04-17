By Tamsin Brown • 17 April 2022 • 16:59

APASA animal protection charity to hold fundraiser with live music, stalls and barbecue. Image: APASA

APASA, an animal protection charity based in Javea, will be holding a fundraiser with live music, stalls and a barbecue on May 14.

APASA, the Asociación Protectora de Animales de San Antonio, is dedicated to finding every animal that comes their way a suitable new home. Most communities in Spain have a dog shelter where stray, abandoned or merely lost dogs and cats can be cared for. Such shelters have limited space and resources, which means that unclaimed animals are usually put down after a certain number of days. At APASA, this never happens.

APASA will be holding their first charity fundraiser since the start of the pandemic on Saturday, May 14, from 12pm. There will be live music, a barbecue, stalls and various refreshments on offer. For more information, call Mandy on 693 603 880 or email [email protected].

They also have a second-hand charity shop in Javea that sells a wide range of items, including men’s and women’s clothing, accessories, household goods, toys, books and DVDs. Donations in good condition are very much appreciated, but they are unable to accept electrical goods. The shop is open from 10am to 1pm between Monday and Saturday.

