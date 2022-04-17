By Alex Glenn • 17 April 2022 • 14:17

Gran claims to have the ‘World’s oldest’ Easter egg. The egg has remained unopened and in perfect condition for 73 years.

Great-grandmother June Dawlton has laid claim to having the world’s oldest unopened Easter egg. The egg has been with June through three house moves since it was given to her by her brother 73 years ago.

June spoke exclusively to The Daily Mirror on April 17 and revealed: “I had it when I was a seven-years-old and I’m nearly 81, so that’s quite old. It was a nice white sugar one, and inside was a little cardboard boy and girl I think, with a little lamb.

“Now the sugar has turned brown but I’m still holding onto it.

“A couple of years ago it was still white with a bit of brown, but now it’s totally brown.”

Suffolk based June kept hold of the Easter egg as she thought “it just looked so nice”.

June explained: “it was a gift from my brother and sister in law, that was when they were courting.

“I think it was bought from Dalston in Hackey, from a little tobacconist by the station.

“It’s just been stored away, my brother stored it for a few years then he gave it back to me. It’s just been in the cupboard. It’s in its original box, the packing is proper cellophane – you don’t see that so much these days.”

June went on to add: “The egg’s moved house about three times, it’s still whole. It will remain whole, I don’t know what they’ll do with it when I move on – maybe they’ll throw it in a skip.”

