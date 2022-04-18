10 best pharmacies in Marbella

By Laura Kemp • 18 April 2022 • 17:04

Pharmacies Marbella. CREDIT: Twitter

Finding a trusted pharmacy to help you with healthcare issues and advice, regular prescriptions and healthcare products is essential. That’s why the Euro Weekly News has put together a list of the best 10 pharmacies in Marbella to help you out.

1.Farmacia Puerto Banus

Pharmacy Located in Marbella, in one of the areas with the highest influx of people such as Puerto Banus, Farmacia Peurto Banus has a professional team with proven experience in the sale of parapharmacy products and EFP Medicines.

Farmacia Puerto Banus is also an authorised pharmacy for the sale of medicines online without a prescription.

Opening hours: 9:30am until 9:30pm weekdays, 10am until 9pm on weekends

Address: C.C. Cristamar Avenida de las Naciones Unidas, 1 29660 Marbella

Telephone: 951 516 201

Website: Click here

2. Farmacia Berdaguer 24H

Founded in 1956 in the centre of Marbella, since then the Berdaguer Pharmacy has become a benchmark for the city, pioneering the 24-hour pharmacy in Marbella.

Farmacia Berdaguer 24H was the first pharmacy to automatically manage their products through robotics and is an online retailer for medicines.

Opening hours: 24 hours every day

Address: Pharmacy Berdaguer, Av. Ricardo Soriano, 4, Marbella

Telephone: 654 863 438

Website: Click here

3. Universal Pharmacy 24H

Located on Marbella’s Golden Mile, Universal Pharmacy 24H takes care of its customers by offering WhatsApp, online and in-store ordering for medicines and health products that can be delivered to anywhere in Europe.

Thanks to their communication channels, the staff at Universal Pharmacy 24H is always on hand to answer any doubts or questions you may have about health and medications.

Opening hours: 24 hours every day

Address: Boulevard Príncipe Alfonso Von Hohenlohe, C.N. 340 – P.K. 179, Centro Comercial Tembo, Local A-1, 29600 Marbella

Telephone: 952 86 75 36

Website: Click here

4. Lasso Farmacia Pharmacy

Pharmacy Lasso has a large team of highly qualified professionals to meet the needs of their customers as well as working with the best commercial brands in health.

Lasso Farmacia Pharmacy also provides blood pressure checks, nutritional advice, orthopaedic products and veterinary products.

Opening hours: 9:30am until 8:30pm, 9:30am until 2:30pm on Saturdays, closed on Sundays

Address: Las Golondrinas, Centro Comercial CONTUR, 29604 Marbella

Telephone: 952 83 15 37

Website: Click here

5. Farmacia San Antonio Marbella

Farmacia San Antonio Marbella’s main purpose is to take care of the health of all of their patients, giving them the most appropriate advice and the most efficient service when choosing suitable products and medications.

They offer a nutritian and dietary service as well as a home delivery service for products.

Opening hours: 8:30am until 8:30pm, closed on Sundays

Address: C. San Antonio, 37, 29601 Marbella

Telephone: 617 16 23 52

Website: Click here

6. Farmacia Marbella Real

Farmacia Marbella Real offers personalised and specialised advice to improve your quality of life and also offers advice on health and skincare routines and products.

Customers can shop using Farmacia Marbella Real’s online store or pop into the shop where the friendly staff can assist with a range of services such as nutritional advice and homoeopathy.

Opening hours: 9am until 9pm, 10am until 2pm on Saturdays, closed on Sundays

Address: Calle Real, 12, 29602 Marbella

Telephone: 952 82 11 33

Website: Click here

7. Farmacia Mingorance Gutierrez

Farmacia Mingorance Gutierrez is a 24-hour pharmacy in Marbella, with all the products and services you need and a young and dynamic team of professionals at your service.

Farmacia Mingorance Gutierrez can assist you with a range of services including dietary advice, homoeopathy, clinical tests and even ear piercing.

Opening hours: 24 hours every day

Address: Av. Ricardo Soriano, 44, 29601 Marbella

Telephone: 952 77 57 73

Website: Click here

8. Farmacia Jimenez Gomez

Since opening in 1978, Farmacia Jimenez Gomez has gained the trust and confidence of residents in Marbella and you can now order your medications and health products from their online store.

Farmacia Jimenez Gomez also offers advice on medication and dietary and nutritional counselling.

Opening hours: 9am until 9pm, closed on Sundays

Address: Plaza Puente de Malaga, 29601 Marbella

Telephone: 952 77 09 18

Website: Click here

9. Farmacia Perez and Vera

Since opening in 1975, Farmacia Perez and Vera has built up a trusted relationship with customers in the area.

Farmacia Perez and Vera provides pharmaceutical products, parapharmacy, dermopharmacy, homeopathy, cosmetics, dental hygiene advice, infant and adult nutrition advice, dietary products and phytotherapy.

Opening hours: 9:30am until 2pm and 4:30pm until 8:30pm, 9:30am until 1:30pm on Saturdays, closed on Sundays

Address: Av. Severo Ochoa, 41, 29603 Marbella

Telephone: 952 77 05 28

Website: Click here

10. Farmacia Nueva Andalucia

Farmacia Nueva Andalucia is a trusted pharmacy putting its customers’ health first, offering the best service at a low price and working with trusted laboratories.

Farmacia Nueva Andalucia can be contacted in store and via telephone and WhatsApp, making it even quick and easy to get the advice you need.

Opening hours: 9am until 9pm on weekdays, 10am until 2pm on weekends

Address: Av. Miguel de Cervantes, 8, 29660 Marbella

Telephone: 951 51 87 96

Website: Click here

