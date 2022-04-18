Elon Musk says he lives in friends’ spare rooms

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 April 2022 • 16:33

Elon Musk says he sleeps in friends' spare rooms Source: Tesla owners club Belgium

In a video interview shared on Monday April 17th, Elon Musk the world’s richest person, said that he lives in friends spare rooms as he currently doesn’t own a home of his own.

He said: “I don’t even own a place right now, I’m literally staying at friends’ places.

“If I travel to the Bay Area, which is where most of Tesla’s engineering is, I basically rotate through friends’ spare bedrooms.”.

The response came up during the interview when Chris Anderson, Head of conference organizers TED who said that many are offended by the disparities in world income,

Musk, estimated net worth of $251 billion (232 billion euros) said: “For sure, it would be very problematic if I was spending billions of dollars a year in personal consumption, but that is not the case.

“It’s not as though my personal consumption is high. I mean, the one exception is the plane, but if I don’t use the plane then I have less hours to work.”

Musk added that he does not own yachts, homes or other assets acknowledging that his net wealth was nonetheless “bonkers.”

Friends have in the past commented on the billionaire’s thrifty habits, with a tweet in May 2020 saying his intention was to sell all his possessions and that he would “own no house.” In August 2021, Insider reported that Musk was thought to be living in a $50,000 prefab tiny home, which he rents from SpaceX.

His on off partner Grimes has said that Musk often lives below the poverty line, even refusing to buy a new mattress despite her side of the bed having a hole in it. Google’s cofounder has referred to his thriftiness before saying sometimes when Musk visited Silicon Valley, he would e-mail me and say: “I don’t know where to stay tonight. Can I come over?”

The interview arose as a result of Musk’s offer for Twitter, which has received mix reaction. Anderson asked during the interview how upset Musk was with comments about him and other billionaires as being too wealthy.

His reply: “I mean, at this point, it’s water off a duck’s back.”

The news that Elon Musk says he sleeps in friends’ spare rooms will do little to endear him to his critics, but will raise questions about his life style and approach to business.

