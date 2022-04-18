By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 April 2022 • 9:38

Just in case you missed it – watch New Yorkers celebrate international pillow fight day Source: GotVan Vancouver

International pillow fight day took place earlier this month and just in case you missed the event which was inspired by the film Fight Club, you can watch New Yorkers celebrate the day.

Pillow fights have been around as long as there have been pillows, with the international celebration starting in March 2008 following establishment of clubs in London, Vancouver, San Francisco and New York.

Clubs have now sprung up all over the world with the annual International Pillow Fight Days taking place in early April.

Organisers say that the day is perfect for our times, taking us away from the stress of the world around us and bringing everyone together in a celebration of something we all knew we wanted but didn’t realize we needed.

Pillow fights took place all over the world in 2022 with back-alley brawlers swinging duvets in Boston, and ponder being swung in Copenhagen, in Paris decorative pillows were locked in combat as Kissen was bashed into Kissen in Stockholm.

New Yorkers fought with pillows in Manhattan’s Washington Square Park to celebrate International Pillow Fight Day pic.twitter.com/Gbf2d528MY — Reuters (@Reuters) April 17, 2022

The annual international pillow fight day is growing in popularity, what with pandemics, wars and inflation all driving stress levels up. And the one thing everyone agrees, a good pillow fight is a great way to relieve stress.

