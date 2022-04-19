Delight as Jodie Whittaker’s replacement ‘odds-on’ to be David Tennant

By Alex Glenn • 19 April 2022 • 9:08

Credit: David Tennant Instagram

Delight as Jodie Whittaker’s replacement for Doctor Who ‘odds-on’ to be David Tennant.

Jodie Whittaker took on the famous role in the BBC sci-fi series in 2017 when she became the 13th Doctor Who. Only last year though Whittaker announced that she would be leaving the show in 2022. Official confirmation of who will take over the role has not yet been released but fans are delighted at the prospect of welcoming back David Tennant.

Commenting on the odds of David taking over the helm of the Tardis again Bookies Coral commented: “Four in five bets placed on the next Doctor Who market have been for David Tennant over the last seven days.”

Coral’s John Hill revealed: “It has been 12 years now since David Tennant left the iconic role of Doctor Who.

“Many punters believe he is set for a sensational return, replacing Jodie Whittaker.”

John went on to add: “It has been one-way traffic in our betting for the Scottish actor who is now odds-on to be the next permanent Time Lord.”

EastEnders star Danny Dyer is also in the running for taking over. The current odds are 10-1.

Speaking about his forthcoming departure from EastEnders Danny recently revealed: “I am leaving EastEnders.

“I’m very lucky, I’m very grateful, in a sense of, when you’re in a job like a soap your contract comes up for renewal, and every time my contract has come up for renewal they have asked me to stay, and I’m very grateful for that because I’ve seen a lot of people come and go.

“So, I always debate whether I want to sign again and I’ve been contemplating for a while now about maybe it’s time to roll the dice, take the leap.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.