By Joshua Manning • 19 April 2022 • 9:48

Israel launches airstrike in Gaza Strip following rocket attack Credit: Twitter AFP News Agency @AFP

Israel has launched an airstrike on the Gaza Strip following a rocket attack by Palestinian forces.

Israel has carried out its first airstrike in months, in the early morning hours of Tuesday 19, April following a rocket that was fired by Palestinian forces, after escalating tensions surrounding the weekend of violence, as reported by France24.

Israel responded to warning sirens that went off in Southern Israel late on Monday night following the firing of a rocket by Islamist group Hamas. The rocket reportedly crashed into the sea near Tel Aviv

“One rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. The rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome Air Defense System,” stated the Israeli Military.

Credit: Twitter AFP News Agency @AFP

VIDEO: Israel hits Gaza after rocket attack as Jerusalem tensions spike. Israel carried out its first air strikes on the Gaza Strip in months early Tuesday in response to a rocket fired from the Palestinian enclave as tensions soar after a weekend of violence in Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/9sUG9rH1Uj — AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 19, 2022

Hours later the Israeli Air Force confirmed that it had retaliated, striking a Hamas weapons manufacturing site. The Palestinian enclave which holds 2.3million inhabitants has not yet seen any faction claim responsibility for the rocket, but Israel holds Hamas responsible for any rocket fire seen from Israel and will often retaliate with air strikes.

The air strike is the first seen since January, and the news follows reports of the violence seen last week with at least 90 people injured after clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound.

