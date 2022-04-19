By Alex Glenn • 19 April 2022 • 15:42

Major airport receives more than 12,000 noise complaints from one man in a single year.

Dublin Airport received thousands of complaints in 2021. One resident in Dublin is said to be responsible for the majority of these complaints. The caller made 12,272 complaints in the space of a single year. This means that the person logged around 90 per cent of the noise complaints against Dublin airport.

The angry resident logged more than 30 calls a day during 2021 and according to the Irish Independent they are believed to live on the outskirts of Dublin around 12 miles from the airport.

The number of calls complaining about noise from the airport increased dramatically since 2019. Before that, there were only around 1,500 noise complaints every year.

Last year though the airport logged nearly 14,000 complaints. Without the troublesome caller, the number of complaints would have only been 1,296.

The caller has been getting more vocal over time as in 2020 they only made around 6,000 complaints.

According to The Metro: “Typically, those in Dublin who take issue with noise near the airport live in flight path areas such as Portmarnock, Swords, the Ward and St Margaret’s”.

