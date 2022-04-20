By Chris King • 20 April 2022 • 0:30

English darts legend passes away aged 65.

Mike Gregory, the legendary English darts player, dead aged 65

Mike Gregory, the legendary English darts player has passed away today, Tuesday, April 19, at the age of 65. Incredibly, for such a skilled and iconic player, he never won the official world darts title.

His closest opportunity was against Phil Taylor in 1992, when he reached the final of the World Darts Championship. Gregory had a mind-blowing six darts at a title-winning double, before eventually losing in a sudden-death playoff against the future legend from Stoke-on-Trent.

Gregory was a founding member of the WDC, but switched back to competing in the BDO. During his long career at the oche, he was victorious in the first two events to be staged by the brand new PDC, claiming the World Masters title events in 1992 and 1993.

In 1983, and again in 1992, he reached the final of the World Masters. He also won the News of the World on two occasions, and also the MFI World Matchplay title.

“The Professional Darts Corporation expresses its condolences to the family and friends of former player Mike Gregory, who passed away on Tuesday aged 65”, read a statement from the PDC.

Social media was buzzing this evening with tributes to the popular darts ace. “Sorry to hear that Mike Gregory has passed away. Thoughts go out to all his family at this sad time”, posted 16-time World Champion, Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor.

George Noble, the professional darts referee tweeted, “Unfortunately it is true, he passed away this morning. I just spoke to one of his friends… a real shame Mike had a great sense of humour”.

