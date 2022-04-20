By Sally Underwood • 20 April 2022 • 15:45
May Day fundraiser at the stables in Mijas to support local charities
The fun starts at 2pm at the fundraiser in Mijas, with a whole host of traditional May day games for children, including hook a duck, pin the tail on the donkey, horse shoe decorating, face painting, pony rides, a bouncy castle and more.
The activities will be run by a huge team of volunteers of the popular livery yard.
A market will take place on the day with stalls, including Roberts Deli, Mapuchi Moda fashion, Zafiro Equastrian, Yorkshire Linen, The Village Retreat Hair and Beauty, Arty Crafty Mummy, For Heavens Cake, Nu Skin, and Kat Candles Burnett.
Some of the local charities that will be attending on the day will be Ace Animal Shelter, Mijas Felina, Donkey Dreamland, and Diabetic Support.
A full day of live entertainment will take place in the outdoor and indoor bar area. Three very well-known acts will have us all up dancing and singing starting with amazing Steve Owen at 2pm followed by the fabulous Mama Kath and the Soul Sisters and continuing on into the evening with smooth sounds of Nikki Kate.
Food and beverages will be available all day and there will be limited car parking near to the event
Entrance will be €2.50 on the gate for adults and €1.50 for children.
Finca la Alegria is situated about 1 km in land from the popular village of La Cala de Mijas.
For more information, contact Marcia on 634 895 560 or [email protected]
Originally from London, Sally is based on the eastern Costa del Sol and is a journalist for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
