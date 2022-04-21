By Chris King • 21 April 2022 • 19:50

Adele replaces her whole Vegas residency team. image: youtube

After the cancellation of her Vegas residency, Adele has replaced her whole team



According to a report today, Thursday, April 21, in The Telegraph, in the hope of salvaging her cancelled Vegas residency at Caesar’s Palace Colosseum, British recording superstar Adele has allegedly replaced her whole creative team.

Her scheduled ‘Weekends With Adele’ were postponed back in January, with a tearful Adele taking to social media just one day before the opening night, to apologise to her legions of fans. It is believed her plan now is to start the residency this summer instead.

Rumours had circulated after the cancellation that the 33-year-old star had been involved in clashes with Esmeralda “Es” Devlin, the renowned set designer. The Telegraph has reported that a new artistic director has been installed, in the form of Kim Gavin. She is known for her amazing work and stage designs for top British boyband Take That.

Stufish will also be involved apparently. They are currently producing the forthcoming 60th-anniversary tour by the legendary British rock band, The Rolling Stones.

According to a source who claims to have “intimate knowledge about the shows”, this new creative double-act will “look after and develop a new show, as everything from the Es show has been scrapped”.

The end of July, or the beginning of August is the timeframe being lined up provisionally as the new start date of the residency, according to this same source. During an interview with Graham Norton in February, when asked about a new start date, Adele told him resoundingly that the rescheduled concerts are “absolutely happening this year, 100 per cent”, as reported by geo.tv.

