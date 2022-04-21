By Alex Glenn • 21 April 2022 • 8:30

Credit: Jada Pinkett Smith Instagram

Jada Pinkett Smith: My family’s healing will be shared “When the Time Calls.” Jada spoke out in the first episode of “Red Table Talk” since the Oscars slap.

The Smith family is “focusing on deep healing” according to Jada. She spoke out on the first episode of “Red Table Talk” since Chris Rock was slapped by her husband Will Smith. She revealed that the incident will be discussed in the future.

On the Facebook watch show on Wednesday, April 20, Jada commented: “Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing. Some of those discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls.”

She went on to add: “Until then … the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guests.”

Jada was joined at the red table, for the fifth season premiere, by Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris. The family members were joined by guest Janelle Monáe.

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in Los Angeles on March 27 after Rock joked about Jada’s hair. Jada was diagnosed with alopecia back in 2018. Smith soon apologised to Rock and said: “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

According to the Mayo Clinic: “Hair loss (alopecia) can affect just the scalp or the entire body, and can be temporary or permanent. It can be the result of heredity, hormonal changes, medical conditions, or a normal part of ageing. Anyone can lose hair on their head, but it is more common in men.”

