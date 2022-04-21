River Jucar water for Vinalopo agricultural growers

By Linda Hall • 21 April 2022 • 19:42
PIPELINE INFRASTRUCTURE: Panser pumping station taking water from Jucar to inland Alicante province
Photo credit: CHJ
THE Confederación Hidrografica del Jucar (CHJ) will transfer 18 cubic hectometres of water to Alicante province’s Vinalopo área.
The agricultural growers who need this water to irrigate their crops will pay 29 cents for a cubic metre of water, a charge that they said was “acceptable” according to the Spanish media.
The CHJ announcement brings to an end 10 years of disagreements with growers, during which time barely 10 cubic hectometres of water reached the province via the €400 million pipeline.
The agreement, which lasts until December, has been made possible by this year’s exceptionally heavy rainfall which has filled the Jucar basin’s reservoirs to 60 per cent capacity.
In exchange, the CHJ has informed the growers in the Alto, Medio and Bajo Vinalopo, as well as the l’Alacanti areas, that they must reduce by 60 per cent the amount of irrigation water they extract from the Vinalopo’s seriously-depleted wells.
This will not affect water needed for domestic or industrial use, the CHJ said.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.