By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 22 April 2022 • 9:10

British Airways boss’ job on the line over a series of blunders image: BA media

Rumours that the British Airways boss’ job is on the line rose on Friday April 22 after the airline’s owners talked about the series of blunders that have seen the company’s reputation drop.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, sources have said that the board of International Airlines Group (IAG) had discussed the possibility of removing Sean Doyle at its most recent monthly meeting. In particular concern was apparently expressed at the lack of investment in IT which had resulted in the problems that the company had experienced this year with cancellations, delays and lost luggage.

The third meltdown this year saw at least 1,000 flights cancelled or delayed over the weekend.

Apparently the board has also expressed concern that the airline has been unable to encourage sufficient staff to return to work after they were furloughed or laid off during the pandemic.

To make matters worse social networks are full of complaints as are reports in the media, with passengers saying they have also been unable to get through to customer services or to check in online. Whilst others have waited days to be sent luggage that could not be unloaded from planes.

A statement issued by the board in response to requests for confirmation of the discussion simply said: ‘The IAG board and its CEO fully support Sean Doyle.’

The reports that the British Airways boss’ job is on the line comes as concerns are raised about the airline’s ability to handle the busy summer period that is just month’s away.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.