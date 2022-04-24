Woman arrested after trying to kidnap one-month-old baby in Spain

By Alex Glenn • 24 April 2022 • 8:06

Woman arrested after trying to kidnap a one-month-old baby in Spain’s Lleida.

Officers from the Mossos d’Esquadra arrested a woman in Lleida’s Balaguer after she tried to kidnap a young baby on Friday, April 22. The baby had been in its pram when the woman reportedly snatched the child before being caught.

The attempted kidnapping incident happened in the vicinity of Plaça Catalunya in Balaguer. As reported by La Sexta: “the woman, who remains in custody, approached the pram in which the baby was being carried, accompanied by his mother and grandmother, and fled with the child in her arms.”

The mother quickly raised the alarm and members of the public stepped in and cornered the woman near the town’s train station. The passers-by were able to force the woman to return the child to its mum.

The woman fled again but patrol units from the local police of Balaguer and the Mossos d’Esquadra were on the case. The officers were able to find the woman and arrest her. She was caught after she attempted to hide in the toilets at the local train station.

An investigation into the incident has been opened by the Mossos d’Esquadra. At this point in time, the motives behind the attempted kidnapping are not known.

