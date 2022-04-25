By Tamsin Brown • 25 April 2022 • 13:33

Cueva del Tesoro beats pre-pandemic numbers of visitors over Easter. Image: Rincon Town Hall

Rincon de la Victoria’s Cueva del Tesoro has received more visitors over Easter this year than it did pre-pandemic, in 2019.

The Cueva del Tesoro in Rincon de la Victoria has recorded a 45 per cent increase in visits over Easter this year compared to the same period in 2019, said the councillor for Tourism, Antonio José Martín, on April 19.

A total of 2,749 people visited the Cueva del Tesoro between April 10 (Palm Sunday) and April 17 (Easter Sunday), the majority of whom came from Andalucia. Five per cent were German and four per cent were British.

The mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, expressed his satisfaction with the results achieved by the “important work that is being carried out to promote this natural and unique heritage that we are privileged to have in our municipality”.

The Cueva del Tesoro, an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC), is one of only three known caves of marine origin. Remains from the Palaeolithic and Bronze Age were found within it, as were samples of rock art.

