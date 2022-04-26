By Guest Writer • 26 April 2022 • 12:47

Councillor Vivas and Kristin Hansen outlined the event Credit: Palma Council

PALMA PRIDE WEEK 2022 will take place from June 18 to 28 according to an announcement by Councillor for Social Justice, Feminism and LGTBI, Sonia Vivas, and the President of ELLA Global Community, Kristin Hansen on April 25.

The program of activities, which is not yet finalised includes proposals made by all the entities and groups in the city that have worked together in recent months to plan this festival.

It will offer 10 days of music, art, debates, workshops, parties and other activities aimed at the whole family incorporating all of the recommendations received from all members of the LGTBIQ + community

The ELLA Global Community, which has extensive experience in holding international festivals and tourism events for the LGTBIQ + community, will be in charge of putting together the week.

According to councillor Sonia Vivas, “for the first time Palma will have a Pride party full of activities. It will be ten days dedicated to making this group visible. A celebration that will also involve the business community of Palma”

On June 28 there will be the usual Pride demonstration, organized by Ben Amics which will have the support of the town hall there will be a celebration of the festival in the Parc de la Feixina.

Thank you for reading ‘Palma Pride Week 2022 will take place from June 18 to 28’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.