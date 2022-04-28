By Joshua Manning • 28 April 2022 • 18:40
Prime Minister of Israel receives second death threat this week with a bullet in the post
Credit:Twitter @IsraeliPM
Naftali Bennett, the Prime Minister of Israel has received a second death threat, aimed at his teenage son Yoni, who is 17-years-old. The news was reported by AP after being told by an official that it was Bennet’s son who had been targeted, but they are unaware as to who is behind it. As investigations ensue, the Israeli authorities have reportedly tightened security around the Israeli Prime Minister and his family, as reported by MENA.
His son posted on Instagram after the first incident occurred on Tuesday stating:
“It’s just sad to see that real people write such horrible things,” he said. “To think that he lives and breathes like me but has a brain that was created by the devil is crazy.”
Police have since stated that they are investigating both incidents and are keeping the investigations top secret. The incidents occurred during the week in which Israel commemorates the six million Jews that were killed in the holocaust in their annual ritual, Yad Vashem.
Speaking on the comments made by Ukraine and Russia’s Presidents, comparing the current war to the Holocaust, the Israeli Prime Minister stated: “As the years go by, there is more and more discourse in the world that compares other difficult events to the Holocaust — but no,” he said. “No event in history, cruel as it may have been, is comparable to the extermination of Europe’s Jews by the Nazis and their collaborators.”
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
