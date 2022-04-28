By Joshua Manning • 28 April 2022 • 18:40

Prime Minister of Israel receives second death threat this week with a bullet in the post Credit:Twitter @IsraeliPM

The Prime Minister of Israel has received another death threat with a bullet in the post, for the second time this week.

Naftali Bennett, the Prime Minister of Israel has received a second death threat, aimed at his teenage son Yoni, who is 17-years-old. The news was reported by AP after being told by an official that it was Bennet’s son who had been targeted, but they are unaware as to who is behind it. As investigations ensue, the Israeli authorities have reportedly tightened security around the Israeli Prime Minister and his family, as reported by MENA.

His son posted on Instagram after the first incident occurred on Tuesday stating:

“It’s just sad to see that real people write such horrible things,” he said. “To think that he lives and breathes like me but has a brain that was created by the devil is crazy.”