29 April 2022

Covid figures for Andalucia on Friday, April 29, released by the Ministry of Health



The Ministry of Health released the twice-weekly Covid figures for Andalucia today, Friday, April 29, with data collected from the provinces. An increase in infections has occurred since last Tuesday’s report, but not on the scale that had been expected after the Holy Week holidays and celebrations.

Today’s figures show that a total of 8,705 infections have been registered since last Tuesday 26, when there were around 6,000 cases. Infection rates are increasing but hospitalisations are not being recorded.

There are currently 630 patients hospitalised from coronavirus throughout Andalucia, one less than Tuesday. A total of 43 are in the ICU, the same number as earlier in the week. This is a good sign of how the pandemic is evolving, with hospitalisations not impacting the running of hospitals, and the community is far from the 5,000 that were in hospitals back in February of last year.

According to the Ministry of Health, there have been another 46 deaths from Covid-19 in Andalucia. This brings the total number of deaths in the community to 13,619 since the pandemic began, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

