By Tamsin Brown • 30 April 2022 • 18:59

Europe Day: Teulada to celebrate European spirit with music, entertainment and international food. Image: MPD01605, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Teulada has arranged a day of activities for May 7 to mark the occasion of Europe Day, which highlights the importance of peace, unity and European spirit.

The Town Hall of Teulada has organised a programme of a wide range of activities in collaboration with various local associations to celebrate Europe Day, held every year on May 5 by the Council of Europe and May 9 by the European Union. The day is a celebration of peace and unity in Europe.

According to the councillor for International Relations, Sara Richardson, “Europe Day is a special day to affirm our European spirit and strengthen political and social ties between countries, now more than ever. In Teulada Moraira, we have a large international population and this is a good occasion for us all to come together, to celebrate and enjoy our diversity.”

On Saturday, May 7, from 12pm to 7pm, there will be live music from the band Pacific Blue, a drinks bar provided by the Festeros de la Font Santa 2022, a giant paella, stands selling international food and games for children.

