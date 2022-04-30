Putin set for ‘cancer operation in the near future’ an insider claims

By Fergal MacErlean • 30 April 2022 • 16:51

Credit: @maxseddon, Twitter

The Russian dictator will reportedly nominate hardline Security Council secretary and ex-FSB head Nikolai Patrushev to take control rather than the prime minister, Mikhail Mishustin.

Vladimir Putin may be forced to give up control of the war in Ukraine for “days” as he is reportedly to have cancer surgery, The Daily Mail reports on Saturday, April 30.

The claims appeared on Telegram channel General SVR, which says it has a source in the Kremlin.

General SVR reported that Putin has abdominal cancer and Parkinson’s 18 months ago.

A recent video of Putin appearing swollen in the face and with a tapping foot fuelled the belief that the leader is suffering from serious ill health, including, possibly Parkinson´s disease.

The surgery had been scheduled for the second half of April but was delayed, SVR claimed.

“Putin was recommended to undergo surgery, the date of which is being discussed and agreed,” the outlet stated.

“There seems to be no particular urgency, but it cannot be delayed either.”

It went on: “The Russian President Vladimir Putin has oncology, and the latest problems identified during [his latest] examination are associated with this disease.

“Doctors insist that he needs an operation, but the date has not yet been determined.

“I don’t know for exactly how long [he will be incapacitated after the surgery]…”

They continued: “So, while Putin has the operation and comes to his senses…likely two or three days…the actual control of the country passes only to [Nikolai] Patrushev.”

