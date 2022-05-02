Cuenca man hands himself in after murdering his 43-year-old partner

By Chris King • 02 May 2022 • 22:00

Image: guardia civil

Man in Castilla-La Mancha municipality of Cuenca hands himself in to the Guardia Civil after murdering his partner



According to sources of the Guardia Civil, a 43-year-old woman has been murdered this Monday, May 2, at her home in the Cuenca municipality of Tarancon. In a new case of domestic abuse, she was killed by her partner, who has already admitted to the murder.

The arrest of the perpetrator was confirmed by Francisco Tierraseca, the Government delegate in Castilla-La Mancha. His victim, named as Guardia, was a woman of Moroccan nationality, who had resided in the town for several years. The couple had three children aged five, four, and two years of age.

A restraining order had been in place, but it had expired on April 1, and had not been renewed by the Cuenca Criminal Courts after the now alleged perpetrator of her death was acquitted in a previous trial.

As reported in a Guardia Civil press release, a man went to the Tarancon barracks, confessing that he had killed his partner with a knife. Several patrols were immediately deployed to the home that the couple shared in the city of Tarancon. Officers subsequently verified discovering the lifeless body of a woman who had stab wounds. After cordoning off the area, notice was given to the judicial authority.

Jose Manuel Lopez Carrizo, the town’s mayor, informed the media that Cuenca Council has decreed three days of official mourning and that the flags will fly at half-mast as a sign of mourning. A rally has also been called at the gates of the Town Hall to call for the rejection of domestic abuse, as reported by 20minutos.es.

