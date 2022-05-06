Leigh-Anne Pinnock speaks about her twin baby names for first time

By Fergal MacErlean • 06 May 2022 • 15:59

Image: Leigh-Anne Pinnock. Credit: leighannepinnock, Instagram.

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock revealed she hasn’t shared her twins’ names or gender because she hates the idea of any focus on them.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke to The Sun in an exclusive on Friday, May 6, hours before Little Mix’s final performance on Saturday.

Leigh-Anne, 30, has kept the identity of the babies she shares with fiancé Andre Gray private since she gave birth nine months ago.

Leigh-Anne said: “I’m just trying to keep it as private as possible for as long as possible. It was a decision we made at the time because [the attention] was freaking me out a little bit.”

The Little Mix girl group – Leigh-Anne, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall – says their party days are long behind now that two of them are mums.

Perrie, who also became a mum last August, said: “It’s all baby bouncers, highchairs, you name it.

“Life has changed. I mean, we were never exactly rockstars before – it wasn’t like you’d walk into bottles of Jack Daniels all over the place with us having it large. But it is a different dynamic.

“I feel like me and Leigh-Anne should have had a note from the doctor saying: ‘Perrie and Leigh have baby brain, go easy on them today’

“Baby brain is real! Jade would pick up the routine in two seconds and we’d be there for an hour doing the simplest of things and then totally forget what it was.

“I’ve never struggled so hard for a tour. I thought I was going to die! Our bodies weren’t ready, our minds weren’t ready.

“If it wasn’t for Jade, keeping the morale up and the positivity going then I don’t know if we’d have made it.”

