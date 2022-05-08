Legendary English television actor dead aged 74

By Chris King • 08 May 2022 • 18:12

Dennis Waterman, the legendary English actor, best known for his roles in television’s Minder, The Sweeney, and New Tricks, has passed away aged 74. Dennis’s death was confirmed in a statement from his family today, Sunday, May 8.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Dennis passed away very peacefully at his home in Spain, on Saturday evening, with Pam by his side. The family kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time”, it said.

Born in Clapham, South London, although famous for gracing our television screens in iconic cop dramas, his incredible career spanned six decades. At the age of 13, he was a child actor, and played numerous roles in theatre productions.

Undoubtedly it was his role in the 1970s as DS George Carter in the epic police drama, The Sweeney, that really brought Dennis to the attention of British television viewers.

Mr Waterman then starred in another massive TV hit show, playing bodyguard Terry McCann in Minder, opposite another legendary English actor, George Cole. The comedy-drama was based on the activities of the criminal underworld in London. After the seventh series, Dennis left the show in 1989.

In 2003 Mr Waterman found himself with another huge show on his hands when he landed the part of Gerry Standing in the crime drama New Tricks. This role ran for more than a decade.

Another string to his bow was singing, releasing 12 singles, and three albums. Dennis was also renowned for performing the theme songs for several of his television shows. This led to the hilarious Little Britain spoof where Matt Lucas played Dennis visiting his agent – David Walliams – looking for more roles, in which he insisted on singing the theme tune.

“I grew up watching Dennis Waterman’s iconic performances in The Sweeney, and Minder”, wrote Matt Lucas as he paid tribute to the late actor. “His guest appearance in our Little Britain Live show at Hammersmith Apollo – in which he hilariously duetted with David’s absurd impersonation of him – remains the absolute highlight of my career”, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

