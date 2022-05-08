‘Not our fault’ claim by concessionary responsible for Almeria City kindergarten escapees

By Linda Hall • 08 May 2022 • 12:00

NURSERY SCHOOL: Children need to be watched like hawks Photo credit: CC/Dave Parker

THE company that allowed two toddlers to escape from an Almeria City nursery school were pronounced responsible for “grave infringements.”

The Junta’s Education Inspection service has now investigated the incident on April 18, Easter Monday, a public holiday when the kindergarten’s normal staff were substituted by employees from a concessionary engaged by the regional Education authority.

Inspectors found that two two-year-olds, each on a ride-on bike, slipped out unseen while the mother of a child who arrived late spoke to assistants.

A woman eventually intercepted them 300 metres away, handing them over to the police who returned them to the nursery assistants by then looking for them.

Irate parents later told La Voz de Almeria that they only learnt about the potentially fatal incident when the boys’ rescuer related the incident in the social media.

A spokesperson for the concessionary company later blamed the mother who had arrived late for leaving the door open, while maintaining that the two toddlers were found nearby.

Meanwhile, the mother of one of the two boys said she had heard that the concessionary had sacked the assistants who let the children escape “but not their supervisor.”