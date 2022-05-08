By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 08 May 2022 • 23:01

Unprecedented heat wave brings floods and 50 degree termperatures to Southern Asia Source: Twitter @ScottDuncan

Global warming and changes in weather conditions have wreaked havoc in southern Asia, where a heat wave has seen temperatures exceed 50 degrees, melting glaciers and causing major floods.

US Stormwatch who have been monitoring the situation, have recorded “feels like” temperatures as high as 57 degrees in parts of Pakistan and India.

They tweeted: “Truly one of the most anomalous heat events recorded in human history in terms of both duration and intensity. Much of Southern Asia, including #India and #Pakistan, has experienced almost one continuous and unprecedented heat wave since March.”

The consequences of unprecedented and record smashing heat in #Pakistan since March. Glacial lake outburst from the Shishper Glacier causing catastrophic flooding. pic.twitter.com/cfEYWRt7go — US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) May 7, 2022

In a tweet, Extreme Temperatures Around The World said that on May 8 that the heat wave had seen record high temperatures for this time of year.

They tweeted: “Pakistan rose to 48.0C at Sibbi and Jacobabad. In India 46.3C at Barmer (32.3C Tmin). Central Asia is also very hot, with 40C again in Turkmenistan. Warmer temperatures in Pakistan and Northern India are expected next week.”

India/Pakistan Heat Wave:Today 8 May Pakistan rose to 48.0C at Sibbi and Jacobabad. In India 46.3C at Barmer (32.3C Tmin). Central Asia is also very hot with 40C again in Turkmenistan. Warmer temperatures in Pakistan and Northern India are expected next week. pic.twitter.com/3AeNCw3Fsy — Extreme Temperatures Around The World (@extremetemps) May 8, 2022

With temperatures already breaking records in Southern Asia, forecasts will bring little relief for residents as temperatures are expected to rise even further this week.

High temperatures are also being recorded in Argentina, where summer like temperatures reached 28.2C at Trelew, 27.2C at Puerto Madryn and 25C at San Antonio Oeste and Viedma.

As the heat wave continues to hit southern Asia, the south and eastern Mediterranean continue to experience persistent cool temperatures, however forecasts suggest that temperatures will be above normal over the summer.

