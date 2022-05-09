By Laura Kemp • 09 May 2022 • 14:54

How Spaniards and other Europeans have been using Cryptocurrencies. Image: Nenad Stojkovic, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

ON April 26, the Bank of Spain published a report explaining how Spaniards and other Europeans have been using cryptocurrencies during the last year.

The report from the Bank of Spain into how Spaniards and other Europeans have been using cryptocurrencies concludes that Europeans prefer to use decentralised services and unbacked crypto-assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereumpossibly as there is less chance of tracing transactions.

AccordingSpain’sCentral Bank, more and more money is being spent in Euro using crypto-currency and during the period under review, with a total of €845 billion, it is now considerably greater than in Canada and USA.

One surprisingly statistic revealed that contrary to general opinion, just 1 per cent of transactions appeared to involve illegal activities.

