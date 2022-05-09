By Laura Kemp • 09 May 2022 • 14:54
How Spaniards and other Europeans have been using Cryptocurrencies. Image: Nenad Stojkovic, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
The report from the Bank of Spain into how Spaniards and other Europeans have been using cryptocurrencies concludes that Europeans prefer to use decentralised services and unbacked crypto-assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereumpossibly as there is less chance of tracing transactions.
AccordingSpain’sCentral Bank, more and more money is being spent in Euro using crypto-currency and during the period under review, with a total of €845 billion, it is now considerably greater than in Canada and USA.
One surprisingly statistic revealed that contrary to general opinion, just 1 per cent of transactions appeared to involve illegal activities.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from UK, Laura is based in Axarquia and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.