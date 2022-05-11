By Tamsin Brown • 11 May 2022 • 7:29

Spain’s Mijas starts clearing 650,000 square metres to prevent fires. Image: Mijas Town Hall

The Town Hall of Mijas, Andalucia, has begun taking action to prevent possible fires that are likely to break out during the hot summer months.

The municipality of Mijas, on the Costa del Sol, has begun to clear undergrowth, weeds and reeds in order to prevent fires that may occur in hot weather.

The clearing will be carried out over several weeks throughout the municipality, reported the councillor for Parks and Gardens from the Mijas Town Hall, Laura Moreno, on May 10.

“We started last week in the Riviera area last week and now we are in Entrerríos. In total, around 650,000 square metres will be cleared, all with the aim of preventing possible fires in the summer season and so that these areas do not pose any risk to the residents,” said Moreno.

An average of two and a half to three kilometres are being cleared every day. “Soon we will be in Calahonda, Calipso, La Alquería, La Atalaya and many other places in Mijas in order to have our municipality completely free of fire outbreaks as soon as possible.”

To carry out these tasks, the Department of Parks and Gardens has four workers equipped with personal protective equipment (PPE) and all the tools and machinery that are necessary to clear the areas.

In addition to these workers, there are also other groups assigned to the task by the Basic Income programme, who will be cleaning up the more urban areas.

Brushwood, weeds and reeds will be cleared from the edges of public roads and municipal plots to prevent fires in summer, when the risk is greatest due to extremely hot weather.

This will improve the safety of those who pass through these areas and facilitate drainage in the event of rain.

