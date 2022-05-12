By Joshua Manning • 12 May 2022 • 23:54

BREAKING NEWS: Violence on the streets of Iran as food prices skyrocket Credit: Twitter @Hengaw_English

On Thursday,May, 13, Iran sharply raised the prices of various basic commodities such as cooking oil, chicken, eggs and milk by up to 300 per cent, leading to widespread violence and protests.

Thousands of alarmed Iranians queued for hours to buy food packages and emptied the shelves of supermarkets across the country before the price hike, that would cause food prices to skyrocket, went into effect in Iran on Thursday, May, 13.

“The people from Kermanshah protest against the high prices, and the security forces clash with the protesters.Thursday, May 12, 2022 #twitterKurds #Iran,” posted on user on Twitter, alongside footage that showed tensions escalating into physical violence, as protesters faced security forces.

The people from Kermanshah protest against the high prices, and the security forces clash with the protesters. Thursday, May 12, 2022#twitterKurds #Iran pic.twitter.com/j4ooQ1UTfC — Hengaw Organization for Human Rights (@Hengaw_English) May 12, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Hengaw_English

Food prices across the Middle East have soared following disruptions in the global supply chain and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with Iran previously importing half of its cooking oil from Ukraine.

Although Iran produces about half of its own wheat, it previously imported much of the rest from Russia.

In addition, drought is already ravaging Iran’s economy and Western sanctions over the Iranian nuclear deal have caused additional hardship.

Inflation in Iran, has reportedly soared to almost 40 per cent, the highest level since 1994. Youth unemployment also remains high, and around 30 per cent of Iranian households are below the poverty line, according to the Statistical Centre of Iran.

