Elon Musk help sought by fighters trapped in Mariupol steel plant

By Fergal MacErlean • 12 May 2022 • 13:20

Image: Elon Musk. Credit: SpaceX.

Elon Musk has been contacted by Ukrainian fighters holed up in a steelworks besieged by Russian forces in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, with a reported 1,000 other fighters, in an appeal to SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk to help them.

Many civilians were rescued from the Azovstal plant last week, on the north coast of the Sea of Azov, under an agreement with Russia, but no deal has been reached with Moscow on allowing out the fighters, after weeks of heavy fire.

“@elonmusk people say you come from another planet to teach people to believe in the impossible. Our planets are next to each other, as I live where it is nearly impossible to survive,” marine commander Serhiy Volina wrote on Twitter.

“Help us get out of Azovstal to a mediating country. If not you, then who? Give me a hint.”

@elonmusk people say you come from another planet to teach people to believe in the impossible.

Our planets are next to each other, as I live where it is nearly impossible to survive.

Help us get out of Azovstal to a mediating country. If not you, then who? Give me a hint. — Сергій Волина (@Serjvlk) May 11, 2022

It was not clear if Musk had seen the Tweet from the marine commander.

On Wednesday Musk tweeted that his Starlink satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX had “resisted Russian cyberwar jamming & hacking attempts” but that Russia was ramping up its sabotage efforts.

Starlink has resisted Russian cyberwar jamming & hacking attempts so far, but they’re ramping up their efforts https://t.co/w62yCsDA5w — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2022

When Ukraine’s internet was disrupted following Russia’s invasion in February, Musk responded to a tweet by a Ukrainian government official seeking help.

The billionaire said at the time that SpaceX’s Starlink satellite broadband service was available in Ukraine and that SpaceX was sending more terminals to the country.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.