Puzzle Solutions Edition 1923

By Euro Weekly News Media • 12 May 2022 • 11:08
1 Stag; 2 Gift; 3 Topi; 4 Iota; 5 Afro; 6 Oust; 7 Tour; 8 Rank; 9 Kelp; 10 Pawn; 11 Neon; 12 Numb; 13 Blot; 14 Tiff; 15 Firm; 16 Mess. ROSSINI
1 The Eucharist; 2 Desktop publishing; 3 Mount Etna; 4 Red Square; 5 An antelope; 6 Southampton; 7 Ivan the Terrible; 8 Michael Jackson; 9 Kublai Khan; 10 Sierra Madre.
Across: 7 Blood brothers; 8 Forester; 9 Note; 10 Jester; 12 Amends; 14 Issues; 16 Digest; 18 Crow; 20 Recovers; 22 Starting price.
Down: 1 Ill omens; 2 Moment; 3 Abet; 4 Moorland; 5 Change 6 Grit; 11 Restrain; 13 Disgrace; 15 Unworn; 17 Govern; 19 Ruth; 21 Cogs.
Across: 3 Sapid; 9 Avocet; 10 Dumdum; 11 Throb; 12 Afro; 15 Liking; 17 Drawing; 19 Toe; 20 Serum; 22 Bevel; 24 Satan; 25 Relic; 27 Sic; 29 Elector; 32 Parity; 34 Hone; 35 House; 37 Donkey; 38 Evince; 39 Route.
Down: 1 Salad; 2 Cobra; 3 Set; 4 Athens; 5 Idol; 6 Dubious; 7 Admit; 8 Image; 13 Freesia; 14 Owner; 16 Nonagon; 18 Genie; 21 March; 23 Leather; 26 Closet; 27 Spuds; 28 Crony; 30 Tonne; 31 Revel; 33 Yo-yo; 36 Eve.
EASY
HARD
