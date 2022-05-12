BREAKING: Two schools evacuated in Essen, Germany after student plans ‘bloodbath’

By Matthew Roscoe • 12 May 2022 • 10:42

TWO schools have been evacuated in Essen, Germany on Thursday, May 12 after it was discovered that a student had planned a ‘bloodbath’ using pipe and nail bombs.

Police in the German city of Essen launched a large scale operation at two schools on Thursday after apprehending a student overnight, who was found with more than ten pipe bombs and a nail bomb, and planned a ‘bloodbath’, according to local reports.

“A major police operation is currently underway at the Don-Bosco-Gymnasium in Essen-Borbeck,” the police wrote on Twitter on Thursday morning.

“The police operation also affects the secondary school at Borbeck Castle. Both schools will initially remain closed today.

“There is a suspicion that a student wanted to commit crimes at both schools.”

Shortly after these updates, the Essen police released the following statement.

“We can confirm that the suspect is a 16-year-old German student at the Don Bosco High School.

“During the night, the student’s apartment was searched for the purpose of finding evidence and instruments. The searches of the apartment and the schools are still ongoing.”

According to the merkur.de, a fellow student tipped off police, telling officials that his classmate was planning a bloodbath.

In addition to the discovery of the bombs, the German news outlet noted that crossbows and a self-made weapon were said to have been discovered on him.

At the Catholic Don Bosco School, more than 800 students were evacuated.

On the homepage of the school’s website, the high school said: “We received indications that a crime was planned in the school.

“In order to examine the school for evidence, we had to block access to the school today in consultation with the police.”

