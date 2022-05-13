Putin coup underway claims Ukraine intelligence head

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 May 2022 • 22:45

Coup to remove ailing Putin has already begun claims Ukraine military intelligence head Source; Twitter Ukraine Military

In an exclusive interview with Sky News, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence claimed a coup was already underway to remove Putin.

In what Sky describe as the positive and precise interview with Ukrainian officials yet, the 36-year-old Major General Kyryo Budanov, said that a turning point will be reached in August and that the war will be over by the year-end.

This follows a day when satellite images showed entire battalions of Russian tanks having been destroyed as they tried to move across the countryside to their new positions.

He also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was seriously ill and suffering both physically and psychologically. He added that their intelligence indicated moves to remove Putin from office were already underway.

The major general, who originally predicted when the Russian invasion would take place, said that: “Most of the active combat actions will have finished by the end of this year.

He added that he believed: “Ukraine will renew power in all our territories that we have lost including Donbas and the Crimea.”

He said that Russia’s tactics had not changed despite their move to the east of the country, adding that he was not surprised by the difficulties Russia had experienced, saying: “We know everything about our enemy. We know about their plans almost as they’re being made.

“Europe sees Russia as a big threat. They are afraid of its aggression.

“We have been fighting Russia for eight years, and we can say that this highly publicised Russian power is a myth.

“It is not as powerful as this. It is a horde of people with weapons.”

Providing an update, he said that Russian forces have been pushed back almost to the border around Kharkiv. He added: “I can confirm that they suffered heavy losses in manpower and armour and I can say that when the artillery strikes happened many of the crews abandoned their equipment.”.

Speaking about Putin and the rumours that are rife, he said defeat in Ukraine would lead to the removal of Russia’s leader and the country’s disintegration.

“It will eventually lead to the change of leadership of the Russian Federation. This process has already been launched, and they are moving into that way.”

When asked if that meant a coup to remove Putin was under way, he replied “yes” claiming that he was.in a “very bad psychological and physical condition, and he is very sick.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.