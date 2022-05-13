BREAKING NEWS: Putin ‘very ill with blood cancer’ according to oligarch

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 May 2022 • 13:16

An oligarch close to Putin was secretly recorded claiming the Russian President Vladimir Putin is very ill with blood cancer.

According to The Metro, the oligarch whose name has been withheld for fears for his safety, was, according to New Limes Magazine, secretly taped in mid-March expressing his contempt for the “crazy” Russian President.

He is report to have he said: “[Putin] absolutely ruined Russia’s economy, Ukraine’s economy and many other economies, ruined [them] absolutely.

“The problem is with his head. One crazy guy can turn the world upside down.”

The conversation was taped when the individual sought advice from a colleague on how best to protect his investments in Europe from sanctions, the oligarch said to be amongst the top 200 richest Russians.

In the conversation, he is heard to criticise Putin for the false pretence of trying to rid Ukraine of “Nazis and fascists”, adding that “we all hope he dies from his cancer or an internal coup.”

“It’s unbelievable. For what? He killed more people than in 10 years in the [Soviet] Afghan war.”

Although there has been much speculation around Putin’s health, a memo is believed to have been circulated to regional and departmental chiefs telling them to ignore rumours about Putin’s health.

The memo and recent photos of Putin, that show him looking puffy in his face, have been taken by many intelligence experts to be confirmation that he is suffering some kind of illness.

At the recent Victory Day celebrations, he was seen wrapped in a thick jacket with a heavy blankets covering his legs, whilst similarly aged officials wore standard uniforms. He has also been filmed shaking uncontrollably while trying to steady himself by gripping the table.

The claim that he is very ill with blood cancer comes as speculation continues to feed the rumour mill, with everything from Parkinson’s to cancer of the thyroid mentioned. Paranoia, impulsive behaviour and delusions are known symptoms in patients with advanced Parkinson’s.

