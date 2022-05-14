By Tamsin Brown • 14 May 2022 • 18:04

Gatwick introduces more flights between UK and North America this summer. Image: Gatwick Airport

Gatwick Airport will be expanding the number of flights on offer between London and six destinations in Canada.

Passengers travelling from Gatwick can now choose from 50 flights per week to six destinations across Canada. The existing routes to Toronto and Calgary are joined by new and returning routes to Montreal, Quebec City, Vancouver and Halifax.

The airport made the announcement in a statement on Thursday, May 12.

Air Transat has three weekly flights to Montreal (daily from June), a once-a-week service to Quebec City and a daily service to Toronto (twice daily from late June).

Additionally, WestJet is operating daily flights between Gatwick and Toronto (nine per week from mid-June), six flights a week to west-coast Vancouver (one flight a day from mid-June), four flights a week to Halifax (daily flights from mid-July) and three flights a week to Calgary (five per week from mid-June).

Stephanie Wear, VP of Aviation Development at Gatwick Airport said:

“With so many people in the UK having close connections with Canada, we are delighted to be able to offer Gatwick passengers such easy and widespread access to fantastic destinations across the country.

“From the spectacular landscapes of the Rockies and Nova Scotia, to vibrant cities with an array of wonderful sights, it’s really exciting to have so many more opportunities to visit Canada from Gatwick. It’s also great news for those wishing to see family and friends, or conduct business across the Atlantic.”

Marsha Walden, President & CEO of Destination Canada, said:

“Destination Canada is delighted to see the launch of so many routes to Canada from London Gatwick, including the first-ever direct connection to Quebec City with Air Transat.

“Re-establishing air routes into Canada is critical to rebuilding our industry and driving revenue back into tourism businesses across our vast country. These flights mean Canada’s iconic experiences are even more accessible to British holidaymakers looking to take in our wide-open spaces, nature, wildlife, adventure and return feeling fully rejuvenated.”

