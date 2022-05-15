BREAKING: Suicide bombing and drive-by shooting kills eight people including children

By Matthew Roscoe • 15 May 2022 • 9:53
A suicide bombing in the North Waziristan border district killed is believed to have killed three soldiers and three children, while in Peshawar, gunmen shot dead two minority Sikh community members, according to local reports.
The attack in North Waziristan was against patrolling Pakistan Security Forces who were in the Miranshah area of the North Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The region’s military said that the soldiers killed were 33-year-old Lance Havaldar Zubair Qadir, 21-year-old soldier Uzair Asfar and 22-year-old sepoy Qasim Maqsood Umar.
The children have been identified as 11-year-old Ahmed Hasan, eight-year-old Ahsan, and four-year-old Anum.
The two Sikhs killed in Peshawar have been identified as shopkeepers Kanwaljeet Singh and Ranjeet Singh.
Local media in Peshawar said that it is the second such attack on the Sikh community in the area in the last 8 months. In September 2021, a Sikh Hakeem was shot dead, that attack was claimed by ISKP, an offshoot of ISIS.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
