Tragedy as young judo athlete dies of sudden cardiac arrest

By Joshua Manning • 15 May 2022 • 22:08

Credit: @tvarieldep

David Gomez Flores a young athlete from Mexico, died of sudden cardiac arrest at a University judo competition, as reported by his University on Sunday, May, 15.

“We regret to inform you that David Gómez Flores, U de G student and university judoka, passed away during the University Judo competition. We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and coaches”, read a tweet posted on the death of the young athlete caused by sudden cardiac arrest.

#ComunicadoUdeG

Lamentamos informar el sensible fallecimiento de David Gómez Flores, estudiante de @UDGVirtual_SUV y judoka universitario, acontecido durante la @UniversiadaMx. Enviamos a su familia, amigos y entrenadores nuestras más sentidas condolencias. pic.twitter.com/HqyQ9ayItw — Universidad de Guadalajara (@udg_oficial) May 15, 2022

Credit: @udg_oficial

The full report on the death of the young athlete following sudden cardiac arrest read:

“The University of Guadalajara deeply regrets to inform of the sensitive death of athlete David Alejandro Gomez Flores, undergraduate student of Administration from of the Virtual University System (SUV).”

“The athlete was representing this university in the 2022 edition of the National Universiade, which is hosted by the Universidad Autónoma de Ciudad Juárez (UACJ), in Ciudad Juárez (UACJ), in the judo discipline.”

“During his individual participation in the Mac of 100 kilograms, suffered cardiorespiratory arrest. The athlete received CP from the medical by the medical personnel who were at the venue of the competition.”

“Subsequently, he was transferred by ambulance to the Specialty Medical Centre, where he was admitted to to the intensive care unit, where he finally died.”

“From the very first moment that the events occurred, the authorities of the University of Guadalajara, who are present at the competition, have been attending to the situation and have been in permanent contact with his family to provide them with all the necessary support. ”

“The university community extends its condolences to family and friends for this unfortunate loss.

“Tragic news. The Jalisco Tapatía Judo Association and the UdeG, confirmed the death of judoka David Alejandro Gómez Flores who was participating in the National Universiade, with headquarters in Ciudad Juárez, category more than 100 kgs. Rest in Peace,” read another tweet posted on the tragic death of the young athlete following sudden cardiac arrest.

Trágica noticia.

La Asociación de Judo Tapatía de Jalisco y la UdeG, confirmaron el fallecimiento del judoca David Alejandro Gómez Flores quien participaba en la Universiada Nacional, con sede en Ciudad Juárez, categoría más de 100 kgs. Descanse en Paz pic.twitter.com/MtBcw7bgFI — Ariel Leguizamón🇦🇷🇲🇽🌎 (@tvarieldep) May 15, 2022

Credit: @tvarieldep

The news of the sudden cardiac arrest of the young athlete follows similar news from the beginning of the month when Colombian singer Mr Black’s also lost his son to sudden cardiac arrest.

