By Joshua Manning • 16 May 2022 • 0:10

BREAKING NEWS: Ukraine's United Forces unit announce losses inflicted on Russia

In the late evening of Sunday, May, 15, The United Forces unit of the Ukrainian army announced the weekly losses they had inflicted upon Russia’s forces.

Taking to Facebook, the United Forces unit of the Ukrainian army spoke on the losses inflicted on Russia stating:

“The United Forces unit continues to conduct a defensive operation in the designated area of responsibility in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.”

“The enemy uses combat aviation, multiple rocket launchers, large-calibre artillery, tanks, mortars of various systems, and rocket and bomb attacks on civilian infrastructure and civilian residential areas along the entire defence line.”

“The occupants shelled 23 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions and destroyed and destroyed 32 residential buildings.”

“Ukrainian guards and guerrillas from the United Forces unit defeated 17 enemy attacks today. Fighting is still going on at two more locations.”

“Our brave soldiers are inflicting losses of life and equipment on the enemy.”

“In the passing week, the United Forces unit’s troops have taken out:

– 3 tanks;

– 1 artillery system;

– 6 armoured combat vehicles;

– 1 enemy vehicle.”

“Anti-aircraft defence units in the skies of the Ukrainian Donbas destroyed 2 enemy aircraft (Ka-52 and Mi-28) and 5 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Orlan-10 type.”

“Overall, the United Forces unit’s servicemen have repelled 93 hostile attacks during the passing week. They took out one surface-to-air missile system, 58 tanks, 26 artillery systems (including 1 MLRS system), 98 pieces of armoured fighting vehicles, 7 pieces of special engineering vehicles, 33 enemy vehicles, one anti-aircraft gun. SPF units shot down 4 aircraft and 27 unmanned aerial vehicles of the enemy.”

“Ukrainian servicemen continue to bravely and heroically fight the Russian invaders!”

