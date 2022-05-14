By Joshua Manning • 14 May 2022 • 19:48

Ukraine MOCKS Russia over sunken warship with Murmansk coat of arms Credit: Twitter @DefenceU

Ukraine sunk Russia’s ship “Moskva” exactly a month ago, on Thursday, 14, April, in the Black Sea, near the port of Sevastopol, Crimea.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, May, 14, The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine mocked Russia by posting an edited picture of the coat of arms of Murmansk.

“А month ago, under mysterious circumstances, the cruiser “Moskva” sank. This event was foretold 50 years ago with 🇺🇦 flag colors on the coat of arms of Murmansk, base of thе 🇷🇺 fleet. Including 20 🇺🇦 Neptune missiles on the coat of arms would have been too much. 2 were enough,” read the tweet posted by The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

The Moskva, a Soviet-era guided missile cruiser, sank near the Black Sea port of Sevastopol on Thursday, April 14, after Ukraine stated it hit the ship with two cruise missiles.

Russia has confirmed the ship sank but at the time claimed this was due to an accidental fire which detonated ammunition on board.

The so called “missiles” shown on the coat of arms, are actually the Northern lights which indicate the Northern position of the region of the harbour city of Murmansk.

Murmansk is also the administrative centre of Murmansk Oblast, located in the far northwest part of Russia and was the last city founded during the Russian Empire.

During World War I, a railroad was constructed in 1915, leading from Petrozavodsk to an ice-free location in the Russian Arctic, specifically on the Murman Coast, to be used by Russia’s allies as a means to ship military supplies.

