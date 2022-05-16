By Guest Writer • 16 May 2022 • 16:19

Karen Danzig will entertain Credit: Hitman and Her Facebook

LARK in the park returns to Parque Torre Leonera in Benahavis after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

What used to be an annual event organised by the International Theatre Studio Marbella is now back and this year the picnic will be held on Sunday June 5 with gates open at 5.30pmand events kicking off at 6.15pm.

Entry tickets are available online via https://internationaltheatrestudio.org and they are asking for a minimum donation of €17 with just 120 places available.

This year’s chosen charity is the Adintre Foundation which supports disadvantaged people across the Costa del Sol.

It is best known for supporting the homeless, the last two years has seen its role focus on feeding the hungry with daily hot meals and a regular food bank.

Bring your own drinks and picnic but enjoy a one act comedy play Darlings, you were wonderful written by Derek Lomas and directed by Peter Brooks featuring a cast of six women.

Following this there will be music from local singer Karen Danzig and her Del Sol choir with another musical guest currently being sought.

Disabled access is available and free car parking will be possible under the town hall, but do bring cushions to sit in the amphitheatre.

