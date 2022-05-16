By Joshua Manning • 16 May 2022 • 20:49

Reported lorry crash in Malaga's Cala de Mijas Credit:Facebook Ron Pettit

On Monday, May, 16, there was a reported lorry crash in La Cala de Mijas, Malaga, Spain. The crash reportedly occurred on the A7 road on the curve leaving the municipality of La Cala de Mijas.

The lorry crash took place in La Cala de Mijas, Malaga, Spain, and was reported in “La-Cala & Mijas News and Information Group” Facebook group where a user posted:

“Yes It’s happened again! The curve coming out of La-Cala on the A7 I’m informed it was early (Sun rise) this morning and the driver was fine.”

The news of the lorry crash led many people to comment:

“I can see the A7 from my terrace in El Chaparral and this morning from 07.30 onwards there is an accident and cars are not moving. In the afternoon its the same but going towards Fuengirola. Beggars belief how so many drivers are not respecting the speed limits,” posted one Facebook user.

“I will never, EVER sit on that side of the beach in La Cala . I’ve seen too many of these lorries going over on the bend in the last 20 years!” posted another.

“In 1988 a lorry went over and dropped boxes of Jack Daniels, we all went down there grabbing bottles,” responded one user.

“I remember that, and I remember the the beer, melons and many more,” answered one user to the previous comment.

The lorry driver was reportedly uninjured, with the reported crash adding another incident to the notorious bend on the A7 leaving Cala de Mijas.

