By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 May 2022 • 12:22

Breaking: Sweden formally signs NATO application Source: Twitter @annelinde

Sweden has tweeted that they have formally signed their NATO application today, Tuesday, May 17.

The application follows Monday’s confirmation that the ruling party would support an application to join the defence bloc following Russian threats to its security.

Sweden, who have remained neutral for many years, had indicated that the political landscape had changed and that it was necessary to take steps to protect the country and its people.

Just signed a historic indication letter to #NATO Secretary General @jensstoltenberg from the Swedish Government 🇸🇪. Our NATO application is now formally signed. pic.twitter.com/1RAxjikjc0 — Ann Linde (@AnnLinde) May 17, 2022

Although the move has been welcomed by Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO, question marks remain whether Turkey will block their acceptance. Tayyip Erdogan, the President of Turkey, has flip-flopped in recent days over whether he will or won’t block Sweden’s membership of NATO.

Erdogan initially said that he felt it wasn’t the right moment for the country to apply, after which he said he wouldn’t block their entry but that he did have some demands that Turkey feels are key to the security of their interests. This includes barring the sale of weapons to groups opposed to the Turkish regime.

On Tuesday, May 17, he however confirmed that he could not support the application.

It is understood that talks will be held with Erdogan and NATO to try and resolve the impasse.

In the meantime, Sweden have pressed ahead, signing their application to become a member of NATO, which if accepted will make the country the 31st member.