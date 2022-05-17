By Tamsin Brown • 17 May 2022 • 6:18

Velez-Malaga school organises charity walk with more than one hundred sponsors. Image: Velez-Malaga Town Hall

This will be the third year that the Genaro Rincón Primary School has organised the charity walk in Velez-Malaga, and everyone is invited to sign up.

On May 13, the first deputy mayor of Velez-Malaga and councillor for Beaches, Jesús Pérez Atencia, presented the third edition of the ‘Sueña tu camino’ charity walk organised by the Genaro Rincón Primary School in La Caleta de Velez.

The headteacher of the school, Dulce Chicano, said that there were currently eight hundred people registered for the walk. She invited the families of the students and the people of La Caleta de Velez to take part and thanked the Velez-Malaga Town Hall and the Parents’ Association for having obtained more than one hundred sponsors from different companies.

The secretary of the school, Diego Morales, said: “The walk is for all levels and will take place on May 22, starting at 11am from the esplanade of the port of La Caleta in the direction of Torre del Mar. We will walk about three or four kilometres to the Nautical Club, where we will turn back.” He also said that at the finish line, there will be games and activities involving the whole educational community.

