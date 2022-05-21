A start made on constructing two key projects in Mojacar, Almeria

By Linda Hall • 21 May 2022 • 15:33
FIRST STEPS: Clearing the site for Mojacar’s new health centre
Photo credit: Mojacar town hall
The new €3.4 million health centre will be strategically located in Avenida de Andalucia between the beach zone and the town on 9,196 square metres of municipal land in the Paraje Rambla de Campos area.
Equally important, it is easily accessible and also well-situated should an emergency evacuation be necessary.
At the same, the Junta’s Public Works and Infrastructure department has begun building Mojacar’s first bus station.
Serving the local buses that link the town and beach as well as the mainline coaches arriving in Mojacar from all over country, the bus station will have four platforms, a waiting area, booking office, left-luggage and public toilets.
The €618,215 installation will located on 5,607 square metres of land, again in Avenida de Andalucia, easily access from the Mediterraneo motorway and the Mojacar bypass.
