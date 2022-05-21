By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 21 May 2022 • 8:56

Benidorm expects massive influx of British tourists as bookings soar Image: Shutterstock

Data provided by travel website Destinia.com, suggests that Benidorm on the Northern Costa Blanca can expect a massive influx of British Tourists as the number of bookings soar past 2019 levels.

Destinia General Director, Ricardo Fernández, told delegates at a Visit Benidorm Foundation meeting that bookings for summer are 70 per cent up on those prior to the pandemic. Local bookings however have yet to recover fully, with the number still marginally below those of 2019.

Fernández continued, saying that the average cost of the accommodation had gone up 11 per cent since 2019, which is possibly the reason why local bookings had not recovered as quickly.

Speaking about the high number of British bookings, he said that this group tended to book long in advance, whereas local travellers tended to leave their arrangements until much closer to the time. That, he said could result in local bookings surpassing 2019 numbers, with it being still too early to predict the number of local travellers.

The cost of travel locally is also said to be affecting people’s choice of destination, whereas the cost of flights from the UK have remained competitive.

The figures provided by Destinia will be music to the areas of hotels, bars and restaurants in Benidorm, with the city having been hit hard by the fall in the numbers of British tourists.

