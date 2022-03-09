The 10 best things to do in Benidorm

By Laura Kemp • 09 March 2022 • 14:21

The best things to do in Benidorm. Image - PjDuck

Once a small fishing village, Benidorm is now one of the most popular all-year-round destinations for Spanish and foreign holidaymakers.

Known for its nightlife, the beautiful coastal destination of Benidorm has plenty more than bars on offer for single people, couples, families, and retirees who are planning a holiday in Spain.

Whether you are looking to get involved in the local Spanish culture, make friends with fellow expats, relax on the beautiful Mediterranean beaches or bring out your adventurous side in one of the warmest areas in Spain, there’s something for everyone!

Things to do in Benidorm

1. Catch an incredible live show at Benidorm Palace

With regular live shows and events, Benidorm Palace has been offering unforgettable evenings almost for 40 years. This emblematic and award-winning venue on the Mediterranean coast has welcomed internationally renowned artists of the height of Julio Iglesias, Rudolf Nureyev, Lola Flores, Alejandro Sanz, and many more.

A night at the Benidorm Palace not only offers the highest quality performers, spectacular costumery and great music, it also serves up beautiful food.

2. Take a wander through the street of Benidorm’s beautiful old town

Take a walk through the meandering small streets of the old town, also called El Casco Antiguo de Benidorm, with stunning views and plenty of shops and cafes to stop off at.

This part of Benidorm takes you away from the hustle and bustle to explore the more traditional side of the city where you can see the stunning panoramic views down the coast and take a gentle walk through the relaxing narrow streets.

3. Soak up the sun on the beautiful beaches in Benidorm

Relax and soak up the sun on the famed sandy beaches, most notably, Playa de Levante and Playa de Ponent. There are plenty of restaurants and bars to stop at along the palm tree line promenades, making it the perfect way to spend a day away from the busy city.

4. Spend the day at Aqualandia

If you are up for some adventure, Aqualandia is one of the best places to spend the hot summer months. With 15 great water attractions for all ages and the tallest slide-capsule in Europe, Aualandia is one of the attractions you can’t miss out on in Benidorm!

5. Terra Mitica

For an adrenaline-filled day, discover the ancient civilisations of the Mediterranean at Terra Mitica – the theme and amusement park that will take you straight back in history. With plenty of aquatic spaces, rides and areas dedicated to younger children, Terra Mitica is a buzzing day for the whole family.

6. Take in the stunning views at Balcon del Mediterraneo

Take in the stunning views across the Mediterranean Sea to the beautiful Benidorm Island. One of the most popular landmarks in Benidorm, this spot is beautiful in the day and especially breathtaking as the warm Mediterranean sun starts to go down.

7. Walk up to the La Creu de Benidorm

If you like walking, take this trail up to the La Creu de Benidorm where you can see the city from above – a view that is especially spectacular at night. The cross at the top was originally created in protest against the authorisation from Franco’s government to wear bikinis, and other sinful swimwear, on its beaches. Now, due to its photogenic nature, the cross has become a tourist attraction and a location for filming.

8. See the city from a different angle on the Isla de Benidorm

A different way to spend the day away from the skyscrapers of the city is a short boat trip to the Isla de Benidorm where you can sit and soak up the views at the newly built cafe. Ponder the many fables regarding the island itself and how it got there, including how a giant kicked a rock out of the mountain in anger which then landed in the sea.

9. Find a bargain at the Municipal Market

This large market has plenty to offer, from souvenirs to fresh local produce and food. This market is extremely popular with tourists and can become very busy in the summer, adding to the experience – and make sure you have some fun bartering with the stall owners!

10. Escape the hustle and bustle at L’Aiguera Park

This beautiful flower-filled park with two amphitheatres offers a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Separating the old town from the newer buildings in the city, this neoclassical style park has two amphitheatres that are used for concerts and cultural events in the summer and hosts the Benidorm song festival in Jun/mid-August.

