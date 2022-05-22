Director-General of the WHO congratulates Spain on its excellent vaccine coverage

By Chris King • 22 May 2022 • 2:04
Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) , this Saturday, May 21, congratulated Spain for the “excellent” vaccination coverage achieved in the country . He was attending a bilateral meeting in Geneva with Carolina Darias, Spain’s Minister of Health.
He also thanked Spain for its support in the fight against Covid-19 with initiatives such as the release of the patent for the Covid-19 serological antibody test developed by the CISC, the first to be carried out under the C-TAP initiative.
Among other issues discussed in their meeting, were the key points of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign in Spain, and the donation of more than 70 million doses to third countries. This meeting formed part of the parallel agenda of the 75th World Health Assembly being held in Geneva from May 22 to 28. This is an assembly that revolves around the concept of ‘Health for peace, Peace for health’.
Dr Tedros highlighted Spain’s leadership in solidarity donations to achieve the goal of 70 per cent of the world’s population getting vaccinated, and its support in the development of global health governance instruments.
🔴 La ministra @sanidadgob, @CarolinaDarias, ha mantenido hoy una reunión en Ginebra 🇨🇭con el director general @WHO, @DrTedros, con quien ha compartido, entre otros asuntos, las claves de la Campaña #VacunaCOVID19 🇪🇸
🔗 https://t.co/fKOpRUbMkX#WHA75 pic.twitter.com/k7op2YAcHx
— Ministerio de Sanidad (@sanidadgob) May 21, 2022
🔴 La ministra @sanidadgob, @CarolinaDarias, ha mantenido hoy una reunión en Ginebra 🇨🇭con el director general @WHO, @DrTedros, con quien ha compartido, entre otros asuntos, las claves de la Campaña #VacunaCOVID19 🇪🇸
🔗 https://t.co/fKOpRUbMkX#WHA75 pic.twitter.com/k7op2YAcHx
— Ministerio de Sanidad (@sanidadgob) May 21, 2022
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram .
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.