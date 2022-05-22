Director-General of the WHO congratulates Spain on its excellent vaccine coverage

By Chris King • 22 May 2022 • 2:04

Spain congratulated on its excellent vaccine coverage by Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the WHO.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) , this Saturday, May 21, congratulated Spain for the “excellent” vaccination coverage achieved in the country . He was attending a bilateral meeting in Geneva with Carolina Darias, Spain’s Minister of Health.

He also thanked Spain for its support in the fight against Covid-19 with initiatives such as the release of the patent for the Covid-19 serological antibody test developed by the CISC, the first to be carried out under the C-TAP initiative.

Among other issues discussed in their meeting, were the key points of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign in Spain, and the donation of more than 70 million doses to third countries. This meeting formed part of the parallel agenda of the 75th World Health Assembly being held in Geneva from May 22 to 28. This is an assembly that revolves around the concept of ‘Health for peace, Peace for health’.

Dr Tedros highlighted Spain’s leadership in solidarity donations to achieve the goal of 70 per cent of the world’s population getting vaccinated, and its support in the development of global health governance instruments.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram .