By Tamsin Brown • 23 May 2022 • 18:08

Daniel Torres Trio to give concert at Nerja's Ventana Abierta Jazz Club. Image: Ventana Abiert Jazz Club

The highly experienced musicians of the international Daniel Torres Trio will be playing a mix of traditional and contemporary pieces at the Ventana Abierta Jazz Club.

The next concert to be hosted by the Ventana Abierta Jazz Club at the Hotel Plaza Caravana in Nerja will be the Daniel Torres Trio on Saturday, May 28, at 8.30pm.

This trio of magnificent musicians will be offering a repertoire of pieces that are strongly rooted in traditional jazz, as well as some original songs with a more contemporary feel.

​

The trio, consisting of Daniel Torres on the tenor saxophone, Hendrick Müller on the double bass and Sergio Díaz on the drums, performs without accompaniment from a harmonic instrument and therefore has great freedom to enjoy as much pure interaction and spontaneous creation as possible.

Tickets cost €14 or €18 and can be booked by phone on 690073871, by email at [email protected] or on the website www.ventana-abierta.es.

Following the Daniel Torres Trio, the next group to perform at the Ventana Abierta Jazz Club will be the Rajiv Jayaweera Trio on June 10, with Rajiv Jayaweera on the drums, Carl Morgan on the guitar and Steinar Nickelsen on the organ.

